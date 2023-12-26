This year, more people turned to the Red Cross for food aid. The aid organization provided around 30,000 Dutch people with shopping cards with which they can buy food from the supermarket every week. The Red Cross distributed almost 255,000 of those cards, 18 percent more than last year.
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
07:16
