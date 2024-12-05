Red Cross presents an ERE to fire 321 workers

The Red Cross has announced its intention to dismiss 321 people, according to the Employment Regulation File (ERE) presented and reported on Thursday by the Workers’ Commissions. The NGO was condemned this summer by the National Court for applying a covert ERE on 149 employees.

Workers’ Commissions have announced that they reject the ERE. “They allege productive and organizational causes and, once again, we, the workers of the organization, who reject this measure, pay,” the union indicated in a note.

Sources from the Red Cross confirm the beginning of the collective dismissal and explain that, due to the ruling of the National Court, “which declared null and void dismissals carried out when it was understood that the formal collective dismissal procedure had not been followed”, the Spanish Red Cross “does not have other option than to initiate an Employment Regulation File (ERE) procedure.”

CCOO recalls that the union denounced the covert ERE and “the ruling agreed with us.” “Today we are faced with a new collective dismissal that will be carried out in a regulatory manner, so the consultation period opens with the representative unions in the Red Cross to analyze the economic and organizational justification and the reasons for each dismissal to find the least formula. harmful exit”, points out the union.

Layoffs in almost all provinces

“The layoffs will affect people who work for the Red Cross in practically all provinces,” says CCOO, who adds that the dates of the ERE negotiating table meeting “will be known soon.”

The Red Cross responds that the ruling of the National Court marked “a new operation to be followed by the Organization in view of the end of the finalist financing of the programs it carries out.”

“Therefore, to comply with and correct the sentence, and given that a significant number of projects carried out in the Institution foresee their financing period until the end of the calendar year, the Institution will make the necessary departures of personnel to guarantee its sustainability through the process established by current legislation,” indicates the NGO.

The accused maintains that “the NGO alleges productive and organizational reasons” that it does not share. “We want to make it clear that behind each dismissal there are professionals, people with families, life plans and precarious situations, which is why we reject this drastic measure without having first proposed other less traumatic solutions,” adds the union.