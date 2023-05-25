Red Cross Guasave spends 10 million pesos annually to be able to continue serving society in a timely and effective manner when they are immersed in an emergency, whether due to health problems or an accident, which is why they are asking society not to leave alone and support them with your donations after starting yesterday the annual collectionwhere they have set the goal of collecting 2 million pesos, a figure that they may exceed, since only yesterday they had 992 thousand pesos collected, since only the City hall He gave them 500,000 pesos.

The 28,000 services that they have provided so far in 2023, plus the 300 transfers on average that they carry out on a monthly basis, are just some of the statistics that highlight the noble work of the worthy institution; For now, when the solidarity of the Guasavenses is needed to continue at the foot of the canyon in this bustle, they hope that they do not turn their backs on them, since they are the ones who will benefit the most.