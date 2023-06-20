The care for asylum seekers is insufficient in most crisis emergency reception locations, conclude researchers from the Dutch Red Cross, Dokters van de Wereld and expertise center Pharos.

For example, there would be bad housing, lack of privacy, insufficient toilets and showers and long waiting times without having anything to do. “The crisis emergency shelter in its current form is sickening for residents.”

In May, about seven thousand asylum seekers lived in the so-called crisis emergency shelter. The researchers visited locations consisting of tents, empty office buildings, sports areas and warehouses. The locations are arranged by municipalities and the security regions and are actually intended for short-term shelter. “In practice, it turns out that people often stay at one location for months without a view of another place to stay.”

Scabies

The research, which will be presented to members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon, states, among other things, that infectious diseases such as scabies, diarrhea and respiratory infections are common in locations where residents have to live in close proximity to each other. ,,You have large groups of people with different backgrounds, small houses. And then scabies sets in, but that also happens among students", is what emerges in conversations with location managers and social workers. Treatment is made more difficult by the layout of the locations. Sometimes 'rooms' are only separated by curtains, which also poses a privacy problem.

Residents also suffer from psychological complaints, for example because they have experienced war in their country of origin. “There is not much to do during the day. People are not allowed to work or even volunteer, many children do not go to school. Added to this is the uncertainty about the asylum procedure,” the researchers sum up. “Additionally, this leads to serious health risks for the residents of crisis emergency shelters.”

Not only is it concluded that the current way of crisis emergency care is making residents sick, it is also ‘burdensome for professionals, who feel that they have to work against the rocks’.

Dozens of conversations

The researchers spoke to more than 130 residents at 9 crisis emergency shelter locations, dozens of healthcare providers, 13 location managers and 11 policy makers. In the report, they argue for improvement and the creation of clarity about the minimum requirements that the shelter must meet. It is not the first time that the alarm has been sounded: the Council for Refugees, among others, has already done this.

Aid worker: conditions of emergency shelter shameful The conditions in crisis emergency shelters in our country are 'shameful and abominable'. So says Dorothee Greven, who works as a social worker in several reception centers for asylum seekers in North and South Holland. She recognizes 'a lot' in the situation as described by the Red Cross, Doctors of the World and expertise center Pharos after research. In the report, the researchers conclude that the care for asylum seekers in most crisis emergency reception centers is insufficient. The current form is 'sickening for residents', partly because of poor housing, lack of privacy and insufficient toilets and showers. Infectious diseases such as scabies, diarrhea and respiratory infections are common in locations where residents have to live together in close proximity. Every day, Greven sees how asylum seekers in emergency shelters suffer from excessive stress, gloom and hopelessness. "People have often experienced trauma in their own country. The flight to Europe is very dangerous and then they end up in such a location," says Greven. "Sometimes they are in a large hall with six hundred people together. Thin walls have been made, but they have no peace or privacy. Often they have nothing to do and there is a lot of uncertainty about how long they have to stay." In addition to psychological complaints, scabies occurs "continuously". Greven says the conditions in the tents are unimaginable. "It seems that asylum seekers are discouraged in this way from coming to the Netherlands," she says. "How these people are put in big tents is really embarrassing." She thinks there is a big difference with the reception of Ukrainian refugees. "We don't put them in tents either. The support for helping people from Syria, for example, seems smaller. But where there is a will, there is a way." For the study, the researchers spoke with more than 130 residents at nine crisis emergency shelter locations, dozens of healthcare providers, thirteen location managers and eleven policy makers.