The service is performed by NGO volunteers and is free for beneficiaries A Red Cross volunteer helps an elderly woman access the adapted vehicle in a file image. / Red Cross INMA RUIZ Lorca Tuesday 23 February 2021, 10:49



Red Cross in Lorca offers its vehicle adapted to the elderly over 80 years with mobility problems or transportation difficulties who are being summoned to get the coronavirus vaccine at the Lorca Sutullena health center, where the administration of the vials for that age group was centralized.

The transfer service and accompaniment to the elderly from their homes to the place where they will be vaccinated and vice versa is carried out by NGO volunteers and is free for beneficiaries. Those interested can resort to this assistance by contacting the Red Cross at the telephone number 968467085, also by referral from the municipal Social Services, from the health centers themselves or through any public or private entity.

The Red Cross has been developing the ‘Transport of adapted vehicles’ project since 1990 to improve accessibility and accompany people with reduced mobility for reasons of disability or elderly. The Councilor for Health of Lorca, José Ángel Ponce, assured in recent days that elderly residents of the districts were giving up their vaccines because they had no means to go to the vaccination point in the urban area and demanded that Public Health also administer the vaccines to this vulnerable population in the health centers and clinics of the sural centers.