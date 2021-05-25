More than 1,500 people in the Region of Murcia accessed a job in 2020 thanks to the Employment Plan promoted by the Spanish Red Cross, according to sources from the organization in a statement. Specifically, in the past year 4,375 people have participated in the Plan, of which 65% were women, 38% under 30 years old, 33% did not have studies or had not finished them and 64% were unemployed.

Red Cross revealed that the health and socioeconomic crisis generated by the coronavirus It has substantially affected everyone, aggravating the situation and increasing the risk of poverty and social exclusion. Thus, one of the most striking consequences of this situation is the increase in unemployment, especially among the most vulnerable people such as the young people, women, immigrants and those over 45.

“To deal with this situation we have strengthened intervention and specific and specialized responses to intervene with the most vulnerable people, who due to the crisis are still in a situation of greater disadvantage in their access to the labor market,” said Consuelo Cuadrado , Director of the Employment Area of ​​the Red Cross in the Region of Murcia.

According to Cuadrado, “it is an intervention based on actions and activities aimed at improving employability and job placement of people, promoting equal opportunities in employment and helping them to access a job that guarantees a sustainable livelihood for themselves and their families as a fundamental right “.

One of the key lines is precisely “to support the most vulnerable people in terms of employment,” pointed out Cuadrado, who indicated that the objective is to adapt, strengthen employability and favor access to the labor market for people who have it. more difficult.

During 2020, a total of 4,375 people have been attended from the Red Cross Employment Plan, of which 1,334 were young people under the age of 30, with information and job orientation responses, telephone follow-up and job support for those who had the most difficulties in accessing the labor market.

Despite the “bleak context” caused by Covid-19, Red Cross has achieved 36% job placement, with 2,357 contracts for 1,575 people in the Region, thanks to the alliances created with 442 companies in the autonomous community. Of the participants in the Employment Programs, 65% are women, 20% are members of specific projects for women framed in Itineraries for Equality and Empowerment.

goals



From now on, the Red Cross focuses on the so-called digital divide: «The main challenges of the Red Cross Employment Plan in the coming months are focused on reducing the digital gap of people, both to be able to train in emerging trades and when looking for work, where practically all the selection and training is carried out digitally, “said the director of the Red Cross Employment Area in the Murcia Region.

In this context, the Multichannel Information and Labor Orientation Service CRE-e It has been shown as a fundamental tool of the Red Cross Employment Plan to be close to those who are immersed in a job search process. All the channels of this service have been reinforced to solve all doubts, from knowing the scope of the measures adopted during the pandemic to knowing how to request benefits or what procedures to carry out if the person was affected by an ERTE, among other matters.

The pandemic redefines the Employment Plan



The declaration of the state of alarm last year led to the need to redefine all orientation and job training activities to be developed in an ‘online’ format. With the aim that no one was left out of these virtual activities due to lack of technological equipment, the Red Cross Employment Plan carried out a technological census among more than 9,000 people nationwide, in order to know in detail the equipment that each one had.

According to the data obtained, 30% of the people with whom the Employment Plan works do not have any device with an Internet connection. For this reason, the Red Cross has already distributed loan more than 2,000 tablets that will facilitate access to online activities to improve employability. Similarly, more than 2,000 data cards have been provided.

Delving into the profile of the participants in the Employment Plan, 65% were women, 38% were under 30 years old, 33% did not have studies or had not finished them, 64% were unemployed, 33% were inactive and 3% employed. Another measure implemented in this process of reorientation to the situation that occurred after the declaration of the state of alarm was to ensure that all training actions were available in responsive format, since the census showed that among participants with an Internet connection, the telephone mobile was the most common device.

They have also been launched specific actions focused on improving digital skillss 43% of participants whose level in this type of skills is basic or null. “The fight against the digital divide is, at the moment, more necessary than ever since the online format has become essential to continue with the activity,” they say from the organization.

The Red Cross Employment Plan works so that people in social difficulty and, especially, women, do not add to the impact generated by Covid-19 in society as a whole a double impact derived from their difficulties in accessing the digital skills.