“How big is your family?” With this premise begins the campaign launched by Danone in collaboration with the Red Cross and the Food Banks. Its objective is that the most vulnerable children, hit by the health crisis of covid-19, have access to a healthy diet. The initiative, called A big family for a million children[este es el reto que se han propuesto los promotores], consists in that every time a pack of the brand’s yogurts is bought, the company will donate part of the product’s money to a social entity. In addition, by simply registering on your website you can also help these little ones.

The campaign, which was presented this Wednesday in a live event on YouTube, has been directed by the journalist and Ondas 2019 Award, Alejandra Andrade, and has had the collaboration of Olga Díaz, from the Red Cross; Ángel M. Franco, from the communication office of FESBAL [Federación Española de Bancos de Alimentos]; Paula Crespo, nutritionist, Vicente del Bosque, former Spanish coach, Carles Pujol, former Barcelona player and Paolo Tafuri, CEO of Danone Spain.

“We all know that this pandemic has left a huge global emergency. It is not only a health crisis, but also an economic and social crisis ”, the journalist began. “In Spain there are a million and a half people who depend directly on the Food Bank and, in addition, there are 123,000 families in which there is no income, and boys and girls live in those homes.” For this reason, Andrade has stressed that it is necessary for all of us to “unite, not only as a society or a country, but as a great family, because in the end it is they who take care of their own.”

The ravages of the crisis on the most vulnerable

Olga Díaz, deputy director of Social Intervention of the Red Cross, has stressed that, according to what they have observed in other pandemics, since March they already sensed that it was going to lead to a social crisis: “Since then, we have made an appeal where the main objective was to help the most vulnerable groups.” They worked in the areas of digital immersion, distribution of medicines and social inclusion, “the greatest need we find is the coverage of basic needs, especially food.”

“The data tell us that 29% of boys and girls in Spain are in a situation of child poverty or social exclusion,” he added. Faced with the peculiarities of the confinement that affected the distribution of food, the Red Cross set up a device in which a group of people took the most needed products, from those food batches, to the most vulnerable families. The ravages of the pandemic have meant that many families who had their needs covered have seen overnight that they no longer are. “A surprising and alarming fact is that of the more than two million that we serve in the Red Cross, 72% of them had never attended before the crisis,” said Díaz.

Ángel M. Franco, from Banco Alimentos, wanted to point out that the current situation shows “a dramatic situation.” “There is a lot of demand. In addition to the 54 banks that we have in Spain, we work with local social NGOs, which are the ones that know the situations of each family and that, in turn, work in cooperation with the municipalities. Everything is managed by our control center, to guarantee that these people really need the food ”, he explained. “In the case of this pandemic, its most particular characteristic is that, apart from being a health problem, it is having tremendous economic, labor and social consequences; it has paralyzed the underground economy, it has been blocked and, for this reason, many families have been left without income, which has led them to the inability to get food ”, has influenced.

Children, the hardest hit by the pandemic

“We have detected that most of the families we serve are family units with dependent children. And we are seeing that both in the social sphere, as well as in education or food, the most affected social group are children ”, Díaz pointed out. Therefore, for the expert, the initiative A big family It is a very important action for all these vulnerable families to meet basic needs: “Food is a right for boys and girls, and for us, from the Red Cross, it is a priority.” For his part, Franco has pointed out that “this campaign is fundamental because, in the particular case of minors, not having a healthy and adequate diet would have an impact on their future physical and intellectual development. Initiatives like this help to ensure that this diet is covered and is richer and more varied ”.

For his part, Paolo Tafuri, de Danone, has indicated that for them, as a company, it is a very important campaign: “We have to do something for children who have food deficiencies. This is the goal of A big family”. “A healthy diet now, and always, should be a right,” the president continued, “particularly for minors. Also, feeding is an incredible act of love. Knowing that there are children who do not have those rights has made us react, and we have joined forces with these social units to try to satisfy these basic needs of these families ”. Tafuri has explained that, from Danone, they have made a program called Feed with love; and what with A big family they want to offer a million children an answer. “And we can only do it with everyone’s effort,” he concluded.

Vicente del Bosque and Carles Pujol are the visible faces of this campaign. Del Bosque has pointed out that, for him, this initiative is extraordinary: “That two social entities such as the Red Cross and the Food Bank join forces so that children understand that sports and healthy eating are the best. If this is understood, then, we will have advanced and made part of society aware that still do not believe in it ”. For his part, for Pujol, this initiative is “very necessary so that all, or as many children as possible, have the basic food needs covered.” “We are in a delicate moment, and we can only overcome it if we are a big family. In the end, it’s the same as when we formed the same team with the coach. If we weren’t united, and we weren’t in solidarity, we couldn’t achieve our goals ”, the athlete concluded.

The importance of a healthy diet for children Paula Crespo, nutritionist and secretary of the European Society for Pediatric Nutrition, wanted to emphasize that economic factors greatly influence eating patterns: “One of the data that indicates this is that the children of the most vulnerable relatives have higher rates high obesity ”. As she explains, to ensure a good diet for these minors it is necessary to work in many directions. The first point would be to recognize the right to food as a priority and, second, it is essential to work with social units that distribute the products. Among unhealthy foods, the expert has cited industrial juices; sugary soft drinks, all kinds of industrial pastries, etcetera. Among the healthy, there would be, for their part, vegetables, fruits, legumes, pasta and rice, nuts, bread, eggs, olive oil and “canned fish that are a good ally” , the expert has recommended. And this is “what there is to get, a healthy diet for all children”, has ended.

