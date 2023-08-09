The decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela to remove the president of the Red Cross in the country raises “serious concerns” regarding the independence of the organization in that South American nation, warned its international headquarters on Wednesday.



The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), based in Geneva, declared that it is “aware of the involvement of government authorities in the reorganization of the leadership and the board of administration of the Venezuelan Red Cross “.

“Any government intervention in our National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies gives rise to serious concerns regarding their independence and humanitarian work (…) and it will be treated with the greatest importance,” he stressed.

A sentence released last Friday by the TSJ ordered “the dismissal” of the president of the Venezuelan Red Cross, Mario Villarroel, 75, who had been in office for 45 years. The judicial authority accused Villarroel of “harassment and mistreatment” of volunteers and workers.

The measure was taken after Diosdado Cabello, number two of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) after President Nicolás Maduro, accused Villarroel of “conspiring” against the president and of “mafia activity” in the management of funds.

The highest court appointed Ricardo Cusanno, former president of the Fedecámaras employers’ association, as responsible for reorganizing and modernizing the structure and operation of the organization.

The IFRC, which oversees 191 National Societies, recalled that it had “its own mechanisms to deal with situations where a member National Society may be considered in breach of our fundamental principles.”

The organization also assured that “this week it will send to Caracas senior officials that they will join their permanent delegation in the country to deal with ongoing events”.

The IFRC stated that its highest priority was “to protect the fundamental role of the Venezuelan Red Cross and its volunteers and staff in the country.” “Their neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian action has been essential in saving lives,” he said.

AFP

