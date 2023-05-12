How did you feel about the content of this article?

A member of the Red Cross takes the temperature of an immigrant. | Photo: EPA/ Elvira Urquijo A.

The International Red Cross expressed its deep concern to Agencia EFE this Thursday (11) about the dissolution of the Nicaraguan Red Cross, approved by the government of Nicaragua through a law, and the impact that this decision may have on humanitarian activities in the country.

“The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is deeply concerned by the dissolution of our member National Society, the Nicaraguan Red Cross,” the organization said.

This situation “could jeopardize much-needed humanitarian activities in the country, as well as the work of staff and volunteers,” according to the international organization.

“We are currently closely monitoring the situation and assessing the best way to proceed. Based on the results of this review, we will inform you of our next steps,” added the International Red Cross.

Nicaragua’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, signed into law on Thursday (11) a bill to close and confiscate the assets of the Nicaraguan Red Cross – a humanitarian organization that has operated since 1931, after an earthquake shook Managua – through a presidential decree published in the official gazette, “La Gaceta”.

On Wednesday, the government-controlled National Assembly (parliament) urgently revoked a 1958 legislative decree that legally created the Nicaraguan Red Cross.

Ortega also gave the go-ahead for the creation of a new “Nicaraguan Red Cross”, linked to the Ministry of Health. All assets, assets and shares currently owned by the Nicaraguan Red Cross, according to the measure, will become state property.