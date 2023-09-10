The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) highlighted today that it is already assisting Moroccan Red Crescent teams in search and rescue operations, in which, it stressed, the next 48 hours are critical to saving lives.

“Search and rescue work will be prioritized in the next 24 to 48 hours, decisive in terms of saving lives,” stressed the IFRC Global Director of Operations, Caroline Holt, in a statement from the Federation.

“We know what can happen and it is necessary to work so that there is decent treatment of the corpses and to supply the population with clean water,” Holt stressed, referring to the risk that hygiene problems in the affected areas could cause outbreaks. epidemic.

The teams of Red Cross are also offering first aid, psychological support and help transporting the injured to hospitals.

“The work in the region is not going to last two or three weeks: we are going to need months, perhaps years, as already happened this year after the earthquake in Syria and Turkey,” said the IFRC regional director for the Middle East and the Maghreb, Hossam Elsharkawi.

The number of victims from the earthquake that hit Morocco last night amounts, according to the count carried out until 7:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1), to 1,305 dead and 1,832 injured, 1,220 of them in very serious condition.

EFE