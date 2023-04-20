There International Red Cross challenged players to play the FPS using the real rules of war, founded to “protect the humanity and dignity of people around the world.” The organization reminded players that video games are often set in areas of conflict and that armed conflicts are now more prevalent than ever.

Real conflicts involve everyone living in the surrounding areas destroying their lives and devastating entire communities. Let’s read what rules the Red Cross challenged to abide by:

No Thirsting – When an enemy is down, you can’t keep shooting at them;

Don’t target non-aggressive NPCs – You don’t have to shoot bots that are friendly towards you;

Do not aim at civilian buildings – You cannot fight in houses, schools or hospitals. If you have no choice, you must try to avoid damaging the area;

Use medkits on everyone – If you have a medkit, you must use it on others.

Of course, the Red Cross is not an attempt to establish an obligation or to censor FPS, but only a search for awareness on the theme of war and its effects on the population, reminding players that real war is not fun and that it is subject to rules to prevent abuse. There are currently two games that have decided to participate in the invitation from the Red Cross: ArmA III and Fortnite. If you are interested in participating with other games, you can subscribe to official page opened by the ICRC.