«Despite the obvious technological and health leap that we have experienced, there is something that remains unchanged over time, and it is the spirit of solidarity, generosity and dedication that we all profess to the most vulnerable and needy. A spirit that has always been the flag of each of the volunteers of this institution. With these words, the president of the Assembly of the Red Cross in Cartagena, Andrés Ros Espín, stressed that the commitment of the members of the humanitarian institution remains intact 150 years after its establishment in Cartagena. The Red Cross commemorated this event with an institutional act with volunteers and young people as main protagonists, as well as with a media exhibition in the Plaza de Juan XXIII, coinciding with World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

In his speech, Ros recalled that the founding of the Cartagena Assembly occurred on May 18, 1873. It was the third in Spain. However, the first references to the activities undertaken in Cartagena by the organization date from February 28, 1866. The first maritime ambulance is also Cartagena, as the historian Luis Miguel Pérez Adán and the sailor Diego Quevedo recalled.

Behind the Red Cross there are now 630 volunteers who collaborate in different ways in nine aid programs. These range from assistance to immigrants rescued at sea to training courses in basic subjects, such as Spanish language courses to facilitate the integration of socially vulnerable foreigners. Two hundred of these volunteers joined the institution in the middle of the pandemic. But Ros called for more collaborators, “always necessary for our institution. We care little about age, preparation or availability, any hand encourages us. You are all needed and you will all be welcome,” he said. In 2022, the Red Cross served 4,333 people.

Acknowledgments



On the occasion of this anniversary, the institution granted three distinctions to collaborators: Zamora Company SA (Licor 43), Melones el Abuelo and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Last Days (Mormons). He also personified in Luz de Santiago, José Manuel Casanova and Sergio Peñas the selfless work of volunteers.

The act to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Cartagena Red Cross was the first attended by the organization’s new regional president, María Teresa Sánchez Elduayen, who recently took over from Faustino Herrero, also present. Likewise, the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, the government delegate, Caridad Rives, and the Minister of Social Policy, Conchita Ruiz Caballero, among other authorities, attended.