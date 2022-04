Ukrainian Territorial Defense personnel help evacuate elderly people from a shelter in the city of Irpin, this Saturday| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The International Committee of the Red Cross said this Saturday (2) that it had gained access to the city of Irpin, in the western suburb of Kiev, the scene of the main clashes in the country. On Friday (1st), the organization entered the city and delivered humanitarian aid to the approximately 3,500 inhabitants who remain under siege, according to a statement.

According to Alyona Synenko, a local employee of the Red Cross, the priority of the teams has been to check the situation in which people find themselves. A religious pastor who served as a guide for the organization indicated that the biggest problem for the population is the lack of clean water, the statement said.

Access to Irpin, seized by Russian troops early last month and recaptured by the Ukrainian army, has been hampered by the destruction of a bridge. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that the local military hospital had suffered severe damage and had been emptied. In addition, only one healthcare professional (an ophthalmologist) is attending in the city.

In addition, the presence of explosive devices on the streets makes the access of trucks carrying humanitarian aid dangerous, as pointed out by the organization. The Red Cross is also trying to reach Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine. On Friday, an attempt to gain access through a port on the Sea of ​​Azov failed.