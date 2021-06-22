Azucena Rangel

Mexico City / 06.22.2021 13:50:22

The undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga, participated in the signing of an agreement to coordinate actions with the Mexican Red Cross, with the aim of contributing and exchanging experiences for emergency care, in order to achieve optimal results to benefit emergency response capacities in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

During the signing, Undersecretary Reyes Zúñiga pointed out that the work of the Mexican Red Cross in this health emergency has been fundamental throughout the country, for which it is their intention to continue collaborating and establish joint actions that allow for immediate and timely care.

He also highlighted that the government of Mexico has made progress to guarantee access to the vaccine against covid-19, while promoting universal, timely and equitable access to it.

In addition, a recognition was granted to the head of the Undersecretariat for Latin America and the Caribbean, derived from the actions that have been carried out in support of the population and medical personnel to face the health emergency since its inception.

“During 2020, solidarity donations of face masks, gasoline for ambulances in the Metropolitan Area, bottled water and mechanical ventilators were channeled to the Mexican Red Cross for the care of patients affected by covid-19, through the initiative Together for Health.

“Likewise, it supported the efforts to obtain various supplies for the conditioning of the Field Hospital installed in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) in the month of May,” reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a statement. .

On May 26, 2020, the diplomatic corps accredited in Mexico, through the ambassador of Belize, Oliver del Cid, in his capacity as dean, made a donation to the Mexican Red Cross.

LP