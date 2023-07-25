La Spezia – Thehealth care for the next Spezia Calcio championship was entrusted exclusively to the La Spezia section of the Red Cross. During the matches, doctors, nurses, rescue ambulances and mobile resuscitation centres, foot and field rescue teams, operators at the Gos (Safety Operational Group) and an average of a hundred CRI operators trained for emergency management will be mobilized.

These are the numbers of the organizational machine of the Red Cross of La Spezia that also during the next season of Spezia Calcio will mobilize to guarantee health care at the Alberto Picco stadium and at the Ferdeghini sports center on the occasion of the home matches of the first team and the eight youth series.

They will be over 200 meetings in which health assistance will be provided. A notable commitment for the Red Cross volunteers, who have now become a permanent presence during La Spezia matches, as has been the case for several years now thanks to an agreement between the club and the voluntary association: if necessary, the CRI operators are ready to help both spectators and players, if necessary transporting them by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

At every championship appointment they will be as always several teams of rescuers are active in the various sectors of the Peak and the Ferdeghini, plus one on the sidelines, ready to intervene in the event of player injuries. «Even this season Spezia Calcio and the Red Cross will be side by side for football played in safety – comments the president of the Red Cross of Spezia Luigi DeAngelis – It is a very demanding service, both for the number of operators employed and for the organization that precedes each match. Not to mention, in parallel, the emergency ambulance activity, which we guarantee in the area even at the same time as the Spezia Calcio matches. Activities that would not be possible without the availability and professionalism of our volunteers, whom I thank in advance for the commitment they will guarantee also during the next season».