Will migrants be vaccinated? This is the concern of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which published a report on Tuesday on the effects of the pandemic on migrants. The organization points out that, during this pandemic, people from other countries did not have the same rights as others. Out of 81 countries that have finalized their vaccination strategy, 54 have plans to cover refugees and asylum seekers. Some countries that are not in this group could still benefit from the vaccine by including them in other categories. Governments with a proactive policy: the Netherlands, where anyone who has been in the country for a year will be entitled to the serum. In Colombia, two million Venezuelans should be vaccinated, thanks to a temporary regularization plan.

“Refugees are excluded from support policies”

In fact, the vaccination fate of migrants will depend on the country’s attitude towards migrants. The Red Cross deplores that in Greece the government excludes from access to health care no less than 50,000 refugees who do not have a Social Security number. In the United Kingdom, officially, vaccination will be possible and free, including for migrants without a residence permit. But, across the Channel, the Red Cross deplores “Registration problems with doctors” and the fear of a “Data sharing between health and migration services”. In the United States, where access to serum is free, the fear of being deported pushes people in an irregular situation not to be vaccinated. The Red Cross is worried about the loss of income of the exiles. “Migrants have been excluded from socio-economic support policies” , notes the report. In Australia, 100% of undocumented migrants had difficulty accessing health care or food. Due to different rules from the rest of the population, 60% of migrants with temporary documents found it difficult to access housing, not being eligible for certain schemes.

Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the ICRC, deplores a “Invisible wall that prevented migrants from accessing basic services. This wall was not built primarily by policies aimed at excluding migrants. But it is made of inadvertent exclusions, as well as the unintended consequences of efforts to contain the pandemic ”. With the lockdowns, migrants have lost their livelihoods. In other countries, it is the widespread use of the Internet to gain access to certain rights that has posed a problem.