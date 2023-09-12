About 10,000 people are still missing in Libya after Storm Daniel, according to an estimate by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). International news agencies reported this on Tuesday. The assessment comes from the head of the IFRC, Tamer Ramadan. He said in a video call with journalists that the figure is based on “independent information sources.” Libyan emergency services indicated on Tuesday that the storm had already killed 2,300 people, according to the AFP news agency.

Storm Daniel raged across the North African country on Sunday, causing severe weather and flooding. The eastern coastal town of Derna would have been hit particularly hard, according to Osama Hammad, Prime Minister of the eastern part of the country. The IFRC previously said it would apply for emergency funding to meet the dire need for health care, shelter and food in the hardest-hit areas.

There are different estimates about the number of dead, injured and missing after the storm. For example, the Red Crescent — as the Red Cross is called in Libya — told the Reuters news agency on Sunday that the death toll in Derna was expected to be 250. On Monday, Hichem Chkiouat, minister in the eastern Libyan government, came up with a much higher figure. figure: according to him, more than a thousand victims had been found in the city. Hammad doubled that figure the same day: “there are thousands of missing people and more than two thousand dead,” Hammad told TV station Al-Masar about the situation in Derna.

The complex political situation in Libya contributes to the confusion about the number of victims of Storm Daniel. A UN-recognized government is in power in Tripoli, while the non-internationally recognized Hammad government is in charge in the east. The conflict is hampering rescue efforts, Libyan journalist Abdulkader Assad told the newspaper BBC. “There are no rescue teams and no trained rescuers in Libya. For the past twelve years, everything has been about war.”