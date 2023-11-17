Red Crescent reports five deaths in Israeli attack on West Bank

Being at an Israeli attack on a building in the West Bank at least five Palestinians killed and two others were injured, aid organization the Palestinian Red Crescent reported in the night from Friday to Saturday. The attack took place on the Balata refugee camp near the city of Nablus. The Israeli army has not yet responded to the incident, according to the Reuters news agency.

Since Hamas terror attacks on October 7, Israeli forces have killed at least 186 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 51 children, according to United Nations figures. Another eight Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers. Four Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank, according to UN figures.