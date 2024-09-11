The Emirates Red Crescent Center in Al Ain implemented the Happiness in Humanitarian Work initiative, in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism, where employees of the department contributed to providing the contents of the We Are Your Family box for orphans sponsored by the authority.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Director of the Red Crescent Center in Al Ain, stressed that such community initiatives contribute to strengthening the path of giving and humanitarian work among members of society, which brings happiness to the hearts of orphans.

For her part, Dr. Samia Saeed Al Ameri, Head of Internal Communications and Community Responsibility at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said that the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is keen to be part of community initiatives that reflect the spirit of giving and solidarity among all members of society.

She added that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s “We Are Your Family” initiative for sponsored orphans is in line with the department’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and community work, seeking to enhance community solidarity and spread happiness in the hearts of all segments of society.