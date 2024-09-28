Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority expressed its regret regarding some false and politicized allegations reported by the media indicating that the Emirati field hospital in Amdgrass, Chad, is being used for activities other than humanitarian work, stressing that it provides relief support and works continuously and urgently in times of crises, to alleviate the suffering of millions of people. All over the world.

Yesterday, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority said in a statement: “Since its founding in 1983, the Emirates Red Crescent has contributed to providing relief support and working continuously and urgently in times of crises, as it provided urgent humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of millions of people around the world, including… This happened recently in the Gaza Strip.

The statement added: “During the past years, we have provided relief supplies and diligent support in the areas most in need, through various relief initiatives and programs and in accordance with the basic principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.”

He continued: Recently, the Red Crescent was exposed to an allegation in one of the media indicating that the Emirati field hospital in Amdgrass is being used for activities other than humanitarian work, stressing that it is unfortunate that the humanitarian and charitable efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent may be exposed to such false or politicized allegations.

The statement stressed the failure of these irresponsible allegations to provide any evidence of the slander directed at the Emirates Red Crescent – because there is absolutely no such evidence.

He stressed that these baseless and false allegations are unfortunate and endanger the safety of our staff and humanitarian facilities, especially since we work in areas of armed conflict. Such allegations also jeopardize our ability to provide vital assistance to those who need it most.

The statement added: Amdgrass Hospital was established in July 2023, after the outbreak of the crisis in April 2023 and after a request to establish a field hospital in Sudan was rejected. The hospital’s mission is to support the most vulnerable people, and it has so far treated about 8,808 Sudanese and 19,658 Chadians, in addition to conducting 550 surgeries.

Within the operation of Amdgrass Hospital, the Red Crescent’s sole focus is to provide essential medical care in these difficult circumstances to the most needy cases. As with all medical personnel around the world, and as stipulated in international humanitarian law, the Red Crescent has an ethical obligation to Providing medical care to anyone and everyone who needs it, limited to medical needs only.

During the statement, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority confirmed its strong rejection of these allegations stating that it rejected the requests of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to enter Amdgrass Hospital.

The statement said: “Our cooperation and relationship with the International Federation of Red Cross Societies has been well-established and strong since we joined as a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in 1986.”

He continued: In addition to the full support and cooperation of the host countries, which play an important role in providing admission to field hospitals, our work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as other regional and international humanitarian organizations, confirms our dedication to humanitarian efforts around the world. .

The statement said: “We will work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to determine how access was intercepted, as allowing entry to the hospital area falls within the jurisdiction of the local authorities in the host country.”

The statement added: “The Emirates Red Crescent has established a second field hospital in Abéché, which has treated 21,761 patients so far. These Emirati field hospitals are an extremely important lifeline for civilians in need, especially as they provide treatment to Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict as well as to citizens of Chad, where Its services extend to all civilians in need, regardless of nationality, age, gender or political affiliation.

Historic commitment

At the conclusion of the statement, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority confirmed that its historical commitment to establishing field hospitals in crisis areas confirms its constant endeavor to provide humanitarian aid and provide medical support in areas affected by the conflict, stressing that its commitment to supporting affected communities is firm, and we will continue, in cooperation with our international partners, to ensure Humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.