The price of pink salmon caviar has decreased by 15–20% compared to last year, Nikolai Madalinsky, commercial director of the Russian Fish World company, told Izvestia on December 21.

“If we talk about the five retail stores of the Russian Fish World company, then our price for pink salmon caviar has decreased by 15–20%, depending on the packaging, compared to last year,” he said.

#Red #caviar #fell #price #Russia #quarter