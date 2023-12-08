













In 2023 we had a beautiful cat anime, Dekiru Neko wa Kyō mo Yūutsu: The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today, in which we saw a huge black cat be truly independent, as well as being completely capable of taking care of its owner properly. However, kittens are fascinating creatures and there will never be enough works to reflect this.

That is why, Red Cat Ramen It shines for being a humorous proposal by Shuēisha. In this new installment, which already promises anime, we will be able to see characters even more fit than in Masterful Cat, because they speak and even have their own ramen shop. Below is everything you need to know about it.

Enter the world of Red Cat Ramen

What is Red Cat Ramen all about?

The story focuses on an organization of cats – which also includes a tiger – of different colors, ages and personalities. Together they have a ramen shop that even has a specialty noodle that they only make and sell in their establishment.

Source: Shuēisha

Even more extraordinary is that kittens do not hide. Your store is there and it even has very specific rules. For example, selfies or videos are not allowed inside the store. It is very interesting how they take care of health and how they are interested in interacting with humans.

The story in general will tell the preferences and attitudes of felines in Red Cat Ramenafter a young woman comes to take a part-time position. Among your cleaning tasks is brushing the kittens, from the friendly and energetic boss to the big tiger. It should be noted that each of them has an important role in the restaurant and her personality will make the protagonist face different things over time.

So Red Cat Ramen It has different episodes and each of them focuses on situations in the restaurant or the cats; The protagonist tries to help them as much as she can. She even becomes a dishwasher inside the establishment, but since the felines are suspicious about it, the girl will have to dress completely in black to help them at the bar.

Source: Shuēisha

The young woman will mature and grow stronger as she gets to know the cats and appreciates them for what they have to offer.

What can you expect from Red Cat Ramen?

Red Cat Ramen It is a work full of comedy, but it also has a special spirit. So we are faced with a harmonious slice of life that will allow us to see the world through strong feline eyes.

Tamako is a very shy and nervous person, she is also quite confused, however, she will reach a safe space that will invite her to grow, and although the cast of cats seems rude – sometimes it will be -, Tamako will learn a lot from each of them and the way they socialize. This manga is as sweet as it is funny. In addition, each of the kittens has their own really flirtatious light.

In addition, it should be noted that, while they encourage her to mature her character, they will also use her help, this is through using her as a kind of human ambassador, although, we must say that kittens have several ties with people and always help them continue. forward in the project Red Cat Ramen.

The Adventures – we will see, in addition to beautiful things, sometimes one or another after a while-, What the kittens will experience in Tamako’s company will be unforgettable, and as warm as they are charismatic.

Source: Jump Comics

Red Cat Ramen: How many chapters does it have? Where can I read it?

The work of Red Cat Ramen It has been published independently since 2021, until in 2022, Shuēisha became interested in it. It is written and illustrated by Angyaman. Delivery is currently available on MangaPlus. Online through the computer you can read the last six chapters; while through the phone application you can read all the chapters.

Red Cat Ramen It has 63 chapters compiled in six volumes. The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

“Tamako gets a job at a ramen restaurant only to discover… that it’s run by cats! Tamako will immediately start working only to realize that not only will she be serving ramen, but she will become a cat sitter.”

Source: Shuēisha

It seems like a dream job, because eventually, the protagonist will be part of the family of felines whose successful and special ramen will help us follow the anecdotes of felines in the world.

Red Cat Ramen: when is the anime coming?

Red Cat Ramen It is the new manga that is generating a lot of expectation. Although there is still no news about its animation, the fact that they have released all the chapters for free reading and that, after that, they have opened the official online page, allows us to think thatThere could be further announcements very soon. We will have to wait.

Source: Jump Comics

The manga chapters are short but there is a kind of direct narrative, despite this, it is likely that they will be adapted as short installments of several panels in the same chapter. A soon anime adaptation is strongly hinted at.

