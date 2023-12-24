with videoOn Australia's Christmas Island, residents are doing everything they can to give tens of millions of red crabs free passage to the coast. With the help of roadblocks, the animals are given free rein so that they can mate on the beach. The annual march of crabs is an impressive phenomenon on the island every year.
