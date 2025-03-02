The Oscar 2025 Awards They are delivered this morning in Los Angeles in the 97th edition of the highest awards of the Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences of Hollywood. Academics face a list of nominations that form one of the best selections in recent years and the duel seems to be between ‘Anora ‘,’ The Brutalist ‘ and ‘Conclave’.

All attention will also be put in ‘Emilia Pérez ‘the film with the highest number of nominations (13) that has been affected by the Tuis reflot of its protagonist Karla Sofía Gascón, With messages of Islamophobic and racist content, who will finally go to the gala.

Placeholder Fam Module Oscar 2025 Awards LIVE: Latest news from the red carpet and winners

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.