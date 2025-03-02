Go on live the Red carpet of the Oscar awardswith the looks of the guests, the Best and worse dresses And the last hour from the Los Angeles Dolby Theater today.

23:04 The first ‘original’ styles come from the hand of Mexican Omar Apollo

23:03 Connor kit, teenage star thanks to the ‘Heartopper’ series

23:01 June Squibb, protagonist of ‘Telma’ Squibb, 95, is rolling today her first film as director, became the oldest actress ever nominated for Oscar, 83 years old.

23:00 The first protagonists begin to arrive at the Oscar’s red carpet As planned, the first stars of the night have already begun to parade in front of the Los Angeles Dolby Theaterwhich will host tonight the delivery of the Oscar Awards (at 01.00 hours in Spain). Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, Kieran Culkin or Zoe Saldaña They are just some of the interpreters that will pose on the red carpet this Sunday with their best galas before knowing if they take the statuette to their homes.

22:59 Jeff Goldblum, star of ‘Wicked’

22:57 It is already on the red carpet Joe Alwyn, one of the protagonists ‘The Brutalist’

22:45 The favorite films of the 2025 Oscar Awards We are facing one of the most open editions of recent years in terms of main awards, for which several films are already unmatched as favorites. The great candidate is, without a doubt, ‘Emilia Pérez’which leads the nominations with a total of 13, including better film, best address, best actress and best cast actress. They are also followed by other tapes such as ‘The brutalist’ (10 nominations), ‘Wicked’ (10 nominations), ‘Conclave’ (eight nominations) and ‘Anora’ (6 nominations).

22:31 Expectation at the Dolby Theater for the return of Karla Sofía Gascón at the Oscar gala After the controversy of recent weeks, the presence of the Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón In an event like the Oscar awards it did not seem guaranteed. However, the protagonist of ‘Emilia Pérez’, nominated in the category of best actress, Finally it will be at the gala Despite the reluctance and expectation to see it on the red carpet is maximum. The Madrid interpreter, separated a few weeks ago after her controversial racist comments, already reappeared this Friday at the Cesar of Paris awards. He did it wrapped in a simple Maxi Largo velvet dress, with a tight silhouette and asymmetric neckline.

22:15 Where to see on television and online the red carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards The Red carpet of the 2025 Oscar Awards You can continue on television from Spain through the Movistar + platform from 22.00 hours. There they will issue ‘Oscar Night’presented by María Gómez and will have the collaboration of Carlos Areces, Brays Efe, Ingrid García Jonsson and Alberto Rey. For her part, designer María Escoté will be in charge of commenting on the looks of the actors and actresses this Sunday. In ABC.es you can also follow the entire last hour of the gala, with the list of winners of the awards and all the guests of the guests at the delivery ceremony.