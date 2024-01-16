Dhe 75th Emmy Awards primarily wanted to celebrate TV history on the anniversary. The important TV award awards its most important awards separately according to drama, comedy and mini-series – the winners were primarily biting comments on the state of modern society, such as the satirical series “Succession”, which is about the many intrigues in a family clan who argues about the succession of a patriarch in a media empire. “The Bear – King of the Kitchen” won big in the comedy categories. The series tells of the hectic everyday life behind the scenes of a sandwich restaurant in Chicago.

And since the 75th broadcast anniversary was also about looking back at TV history, stars from ensembles from classic series such as “Cheers”, the “Sopranos” and “Ally McBeal” appeared during the three-hour TV gala.

The award for the best live show went to Elton John, who was now accepted into the exclusive “EGOT” club and is now one of those artists who have won both the Emmy television award and the Grammy music award, as well as the Oscar film award and the Tony Musical Prize. After Hollywood greats such as Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks, Elton John is the 19th “EGOT” artist to receive all these honors.

However, 76-year-old Elton John stayed away from the red carpet as he is currently recovering from knee surgery. Others resorted to wearing a large robe: