Former bassist and voice of Pooh, Red Canzian was discharged from the intensive care unit: “He is better, but he will have to stay in the hospital”

A few hours ago the news of the hospitalization in intensive care of the former bassist and voice of the Pooh, Red Canzian. The artist was struck by a serious heart infection and risked septicemia. To explain his conditions and update his numerous fans, was his wife Bea Niederwieser.

After the huge scare, Red Canzian is released from the intensive care unit of the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso. His health conditions, as his wife herself explained, are improved.

The artist, however, will have to stay still hospitalized for a few days and will have to stay away from the stage for a while.

He’s getting better, but he won’t be able to go on stage for a while.

The words of Red Canzian

Even the former Pooh bassist himself had left a message, after he had to give up on his show Casanova pop opera in San Donà.

I had a health problem, a bad infection that prevented me from being there to enjoy the debut of this show that I worked on for three years and that fate wanted to take away from me, I don’t know why. The important thing is that something beautiful, true, sincere and honest has come to your heart, as I and all my collaborators have worked in these three years.

Red Canzian’s health conditions worsened on January 6th. Fortunately, the doctors managed to intervene and to avoid septicemia, saving the life of the seventy-year-old artist.

For some time the star has been fighting against his own heart problems. In 2015 he had been operated on for aortic dissection and needed one prosthesis. It would seem that it was the latter that caused the infection.

The news of the hospitalization spread quickly on the web and scared the entire world of music. Fortunately, the worst is over and the artist is on his way recovering.