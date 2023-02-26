A Red Bull on the tracks

From the very first laps of the RB19 on the track, what struck the new car entrusted to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez was the absolute stability of the Anglo-Austrian single-seater, which seemed like moving on rails. However, the team led by Christian Horner did not venture into bombastic declarations, limiting itself to saying that it was satisfied with what was seen in the three days in Bahrain. Even Helmut Marko was calm compared to his usual standards, to the point of expressing satisfaction with a car that worked immediately and complimenting the engineers on the work done. The drivers’ cameracars then confirmed the sensations they had from the outside: the car is well balanced and seems easy to drive.

The secret of Red Bull

The RB19 seems to be an evolution – not too extreme – of the 2022 single-seater. The team pointed out that the limitations in the wind tunnel weighed in this sense, prompting the engineers to play it safer, to test pieces with a high probability of functioning, without indulging in designs that are too distant from the current philosophy. In the paddock, someone observing the new Red Bull whispered that the car seemed to have active suspension from what it showed balanced and effective both in corner entry and in traction. The Mercedes, as reported by the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sportwe got an idea of ​​the strong point of the RB19 project, identifying it in the height of the rear axle: “They ride 10mm lower than all others. If we drove the W14 so low, our underbody would break.”

Christian Horner’s words of 2022

The lowering of the rear axle is one of the novelties of the RB19, decidedly in contrast with what happened in the last championship. The Red Bull world champion in 2022 was in fact taller than her opponents, as confirmed by a Racer from Christian Horner: “Having a higher ground clearance, our philosophy is slightly different from that of some rival teams”. The Englishman had talked about it during the introduction of technical directive 039, joking: “Maybe a new TD will arrive for the next race and we’ll have to ride lower”.

Toto Wolff’s analysis

The Mercedes didn’t seem as responsive when cornering as the Red Bull, struggling more in traction. But there is no doubt that between the first two days and the last, the W14 seemed at least more balanced. Not enough to throw down the gauntlet of the world championship. Toto Wolff, team principal and co-owner of the team, has a very clear idea of ​​Red Bull’s superiority: “They brake later than us, they enter corners slower, but step on the accelerator much earlier and gain a lot thanks to better traction. If our riders tackle the corners like this, they would never reach the apex.”