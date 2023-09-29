Red Bull towards another record

There Red Bull of the records can be explained not only by the speed of the RB19 and the obsessive attention to detail placed by Adrian Newey, but also by the continuity in terms of performance. The Milton Keynes team, the absolute masters of Formula 1 this season, can add another record to its bag: being the first team in the turbohybrid era to end a season without any withdrawals due to technical problems.

The only DNF of Red Bull’s golden season so far has been Sergio’s Perez in Japan, but the Mexican paid for his error of judgment on Sunday 24 September, which led him to contact Kevin Magnussen at the hairpin and the consequent retirement due to damage to his RB19.

An “immaculate” season so far also on the retirement front for Max Verstappen: the world champion has in fact seen the checkered flag in all 16 races held so far. Should this continue until Abu Dhabi, Verstappen would enter the list of drivers who have contested at least six races in the space of a season and have always ranked: the list currently includes Maurice Trintignant (1959), Dan Gurney (1961), Phil Hill (1961), Richie Ginther (1964), Michael Schumacher (2002), Nick Heidfeld (2008), Timo Glock (2009), Kimi Raikkonen (2012), Max Chilton (2013), Esteban Ocon (2016), Daniel Ricciardo (2016), Lewis Hamilton (2017, 2019 and 2020) and Carlos Sainz (2021). Also in the running to join this list are Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris, who have not yet retired in 2023, while Hamilton and Ricciardo could reach their fourth and second seasons respectively without a DNF.

This season, Red Bull also achieved the record for consecutive victories in a single year: 14. The Anglo-Austrian team will not be able to reach theen plein seasonal due to the “fault” of Ferrari, which interrupted its string of successes in Singapore thanks to the triumph of Carlos Sainz. The Red team also interrupted another historic winning streak, that of McLaren in 1988, with the historic double in Monza scored by Gerhard Berger and Michele Alboreto.