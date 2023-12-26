by STEFANO OLLANU

“Win on Sunday, sell on Monday”

Born in the 1950s the phrase “win on Sunday and sell on Monday” was taken very seriously by car manufacturers, with large investments in the world of racing with the aim of achieving industrial objectives and, essentially, exploiting advertising to sell vehicles.

In recent years, however, the platform of Formula 1 was used by brands far from the automotive world precisely to push their brands around the world. And two of these, Benetton and Red Bull, have managed to line up manufacturers and garage owners, something unimaginable at the dawn of the category.

Both companies have obviously enjoyed an important return to their image, respectively in the textile and energy drinks fields.

Red Bull and the increase in sales

At the end of 2004 the Red Bull he decided to take over the business of Jaguar Racing for the symbolic sum of one dollar and attempt an adventure in Formula 1, to expand his catalog of sports covered by his own brand. Initially involved in windsurfing, base jumping and snowboarding, Mateschitz's men later decided to turn towards more traditional sports such as football and F1.

Christian Hornernumber one at Red Bull Racing since 2005, recently explained: “There's an old adage that says, 'Win on Sunday and sell on Monday.' And that's what we do for our brand, the energy drink, by advertising the product globally for 23 race weekends. This is the sponsorship with the greatest marketing impact for our company.”

While not revealing the numbers in detail, Horner assured that the '+' sign is particularly evident in the markets hosting Formula 1 races: “In the company they see everything, they are able to quantify the increase. Red Bull consumption is at incredible levels.” According to the data Euromonitor International, Red Bull is currently the second most popular energy drink maker in the world (13%), behind Monster (16.4% market share).