The ultimate troll to Mercedes: adopt their failed concept and win with it. Red Bull will apparently do it from the race in Japan.

You would say that the 2024 F1 season should be a piece of cake for Red Bull. After all, last year the team was supreme like no team has ever been. Yes, McLaren only lost one race in 1988. But then there were only sixteen events on the calendar. Senna won eight and Prost won seven. Berger triumphed for Ferrari in Italy to break the ban. But what Red Bull has done is just that little bit more special. Only in Singapore did things go wrong.

Now that the regulations for this season are practically the same, everyone expects Red Bull to pick up the thread and continue the winning streak. With approximately the same car as last year. At most with a little bit here and there tweaks. But nothing could be further from the truth, if we compare Red Bull and journos inside information may believe.

The first images of the RB20 also show that Red Bull has changed some things. But there is much more in store, apparently. Motorsport reports that Red Bull will introduce a 'zeropod' design from the Japanese Grand Prix. Following the example of Mercedes.

Now you will probably think two things as a devoted F1 fan. First of all, 'the Japanese Grand Prix, which isn't until late autumn, isn't it?'. That has always been the case, but that has completely changed this year. The Japanese Grand Prix is ​​the fourth race on the 2024 calendar.

The second thing that pops into your head is probably 'but that concept didn't work at all for Mercedes, did it?'. And yes, indeed, the dominant championship team of the past has won exactly one race with the W13 and W14. At times the car's performance was so poor that Russell and Hamilton cursed the thing.

Mercedes has now abandoned the concept and is expected to appear at the start with a 'Red Bull clone' this year. Just like practically all other teams, to a greater or lesser extent. It is therefore very striking that Red Bull itself seems to want to change the direction in the opposite direction. If it works, it will of course be genius. But it also seems to be a bit high stakes. It won't be a rare one from Newey like the McLaren MP4-18, will it? Time will tell…

