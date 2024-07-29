Paris France.- Red Bull’s top figures will meet tomorrow to find a solution to the team’s overall performance deficit.

One of the issues that will also be discussed is the performance of the duo formed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, especially on the Mexican’s side of the garage.

In Belgium, a podium for the Mexican was expected, as was a comeback for the Dutchman, but only the latter occurred because the number 11 car never found speed on the straights due to the high aerodynamic load on its rear wing.

“We are always constantly analysing, constantly looking at things. Tomorrow we have a meeting, but not only about Checo. We also have other issues on the agenda, as we always do before the summer break.

“For us, the situation is such that we will also look at the future of 2025 in general. We have a number of drivers and we have a concept. But of course every result is important for Sergio, and eighth place from second on the grid is not what we are expecting,” explained Helmut Marko, advisor to the Austrians.

Although Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will all take part in a test with the RB20 in the coming days, it does not mean that Perez will be replaced or relocated to Racing Bulls in August after the break.