At Red Bull they want nothing to do with hostages.

In Formula 1, as always, there is another fit in development. We recently reported that Laurent Mekies, now employed by Ferrari as Racing Director, will become Alpha Tauri’s team principal. We didn’t think much about that back then. Things are messy at Ferrari, so it makes sense that Mekies would like a position elsewhere. Things are also rumbling at Alpha Tauri after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz. So it makes sense that changes are being made there.

However, it now appears that things will not go without a hitch. In Formula 1 you win when you have the right people. And especially now that you can no longer just give everyone the biggest bag of money, it is important to attract or keep the right people. Ferrari is therefore reportedly not happy with Red Bull, which is of course the party behind Alpha Tauri. According to the Italians, there has been talk out of turn. According to team boss Vasseur, contractually, not everything is smoothed out yet.

Vasseur seems to be referring to the fact that Mekies cannot just leave Ferrari at all. However, Vasseur would still be open to making such a rapid transition possible. However, he wants to cross right away. Ferrari would then like to receive Pierre Waché and/or Enrico Balbo from Red Bull. Both are technical leaders under Newey at Red Bull Racing.

Earlier, Ferrari would have already tried to loosen Dan Fallows. However, he chose Aston Martin and is praised there for the huge step that the team has put green. However, the problem for team red is: Waché and Balbo are also reportedly not interested in leaving Red Bull for an adventure in Maranello. Team boss Horner is also now publicly released on the matter:

As usual, there’s plenty of speculation. Will there be a hostage exchange for Laurent Mekies? Well we don’t have any hostages. In terms of personnel moving to Ferrari, certainly at a senior or medium level, there’s nothing planned. Christian Horner, has no hostages

It remains to be seen whether Ferrari will stand its ground and want to see ‘compensation’ for Mekies’ early departure. And if so, what Red Bull ultimately has to offer. So to be continued…

This article Red Bull: “We have no hostages” appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

