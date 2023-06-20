Red Bull Wake the City 2023, 20 couples and a show in Milan

Music, adrenaline and lots of fun: a great party in the Darsena with wakeboarding. Saturday 17 June the city of Milan was a day of great celebration for all water sport enthusiasts and for those who saw the athletes perform for the first time in this spectacular discipline, increasingly popular in Italy. The third edition of Red Bull Wake the City thus electrified the capital of Milan for the entire daygiving away tricks and acrobatics to the large audience in the stands.

For the only wakeboarding event where participants compete in pairs, not singles, 20 pairs (12 men and 8 women) thus offered a unique show with a mix of breathtaking acrobatics performed on obstacles and ramps, confirming a unique format which, after the great success of the first two editions, was able to inflame the spectators again. The riders were judged on the composition and imagination of the tricksinnovation and synchronicity with the partner.

Red Bull Wake the City 2023, Let’s Massimiliate Piffaretti and the couples who won the wakeboarding event

The race was divided into two moments: after the first phase, the first 6 men’s teams and the first 4 women’s teams gave life to an exciting second phase, which decreed the podium. Competing were athletes from all over the world including the host Massimiliano Piffaretti, fresh winner of the prestigious Masters at Callaway in the United States and fresh from last year’s second place. In the men’s field the couple triumphed Trent Stuckey and Loic Deschauxwhile in the female one they prevailed Katinka Buiting and Salome Le Ly.

Red Bull Wake the City, which adrenaline in Milan (credit Gabriele Seghizzi)



Red Bull Wake the City 2023, two exceptional guests in Milan

The 2023 edition was made even more interesting by the presence of two super guests: Rhovea young rapper with over one billion and 400 million total streams who performed inflaming the audience on the Darsena, and the American Parks Bonifay. Considered a true wakeboarding legend, the five-time winner of the Pro Wakeboard Tour he is also famous for winning the X-Games at the early age of 14.

Subscribe to the newsletter

