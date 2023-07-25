Surely it will not be the case that Red Bull violates the budget cap rules again.

If you’ve hit the internet (Facebook, Instagram and, er, ‘X’) you’ll have noticed that some people are rather salty about Max Verstappen winning everything right now. They jokingly speak of his ‘first world title’. This is because the first title in 2021 was due to cheating (Michael Masi who would not have followed the rules) and the second title because Red Bull would have spent way too much money.

It looks like the critics will have plenty of food to complain about in the coming months. The first sounds arrive l’Equippe from. They state that the teams question Helmut Marko. Not in the way Nyck de Vries might do, but in a financial sense.

Red Bull violates budget cap rules AGAIN

Marko works at Red Bull and AlphaTauri. And the teams wonder to what extent Marko is on the payroll at Red Bull Racing. Because as you know, the salaries of the three top earners fall outside the budget cap, but Marko would then be the fourth top earner.

“So I’m just saying volunteer here…”

With that, Red Bull – if that story were correct – would not comply with the rules of the budget cap. On the other hand, how did they do this last year? Helmut Marko is not exactly a new phenomenon at Red Bull Racing, is he?

Seven teams are doing great

Overall, the budget cap is going very well. Seven of the ten teams have been told that they have their papers in order. Three teams are in a possible danger zone. We describe it this way, because the FIA ​​just needs some additional information before they can give their approval.

“So Max, next time Dad gives you pocket money, put the paper money in Uncle Helmut’s sock. Then I’ll make sure you eat carpaccio with tomato soup that night. Maybe even a Vianetta for dessert. And you can play on the Playstation until nine o’clock.”

Officially nothing is known at all, but these are ‘persistent’ rumors. The names that float to the top most persistently are Aston Martin and Mercedes. Aston Martin Racing in particular would be in a difficult situation. In addition – to a lesser extent – ​​Alpine and therefore Red Bull Racing are associated. Undoubtedly to be continued.

