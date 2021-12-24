The tough resistance shown by Sergio Perez against Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the season, in Abu Dhabi, implemented in a desperate attempt to favor the return of Max Verstappen to the English driver, was perhaps the main highlight of the Mexican driver’s season, together with the success of Baku. In Azerbaijan the former Racing Point standard bearer found victory in his hand, after the unfortunate retirement of # 33 and Hamilton’s mistake at the restart, but he had still strenuously defended second place throughout the race, behind his teammate. Overall, however, throughout 2021, Perez has shown that he is still not close enough to the performance level of his new and very fast boxing partner.

In fact, the veteran from Guadalajara has beaten the new world champion only once in the whole season, in the qualifying of Imola, at the second GP of the season. In fact, in Russia the native of Hasselt, aware of the fact that he would have started from the back of the grid anyway due to the replacement of the power unit, had not even competed in qualifying. Also weighing on Perez is the fact that he missed the entry into Q3 on Saturday on three occasions, a rather negative result considering the means available to the Mexican. In the race, Checo has often patched up his disappointing performance in qualifying, but it’s not anyway never been able to stand in front of his box mate when both have come under the checkered flag.

This is the only case among all 10 pairs of teammates. A figure that clearly summarizes how Red Bull revolves more and more firmly around the new world champion. The average gap gained by # 11 compared to Verstappen in qualifying is also quite heavy. In the 21 qualifying sessions considered, the gap was over 5 tenths, the highest of the top five teams in the championship.

Red Bull Verstappen Perez Qualifications 20 2 Q2 inputs 21 21 Inputs Q3 21 19 Pole Position 10 0 Average detachment Q. +0.548 Sprint qualifications 3 0 Competition 16 0 Top-10 19 16 Podiums 18 5 Victories 10 1 Points 395.5 190 Withdrawals 3 3