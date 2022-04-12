L’reliability it is certainly a problem at Red Bull at the beginning of 2022. Out of six potential arrivals to the finish line, the Milton Keynes team has hit just three, with two technical knockouts for Max Verstappen (one for Sergio Perez). The Mexican driver had asked worried via radio what had happened to the twin RB18 entrusted to the reigning world champion, but the short wall of the team led by Christian Horner cut short by replying to Perez not to worry, which had no value on the race of the former Racing Point driver.

According to what was reported by the German journalist Michael Schmidt, in the video analysis following the Australian Grand Prix made for the newspapers Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull telemetry highlights a sudden increase in gasoline consumption by the Honda RA621H power unit with the low wall asking Verstappen to stop as soon as possible, near a fire extinguisher if possible. Over the radio, the Dutch driver had communicated to the team that he smelled a strange smell of liquids and that everything was starting to mix in the rear of his car. The power unit was shipped to Japan by Honda so that the necessary checks with a dual significance are carried out, both on the integrity of the engine and on the possible causes of the knockout which in all probability, however, are attributable to the tank or to the role of ethanol in these new E10 fuels that are being Red Bull supplied by Esso Exxon-Mobil hard test.