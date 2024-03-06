by VALERIO BARRETTA

Chaos Red Bull, Verstappen breaks the silence

The most awaited man in Jeddah is Max Verstappen. Not only for the track, which sees him once again as the great favorite of the weekend, but also for the market rumor that he is in negotiations with Mercedes and in a sensational exit from Red Bull, with whom he has a contract until 2028, due to his dad's battle with team principal Chris Horner.

The Dutchman is surrounded by a crowd of journalists in one of the most eagerly awaited press conferences of recent months: everyone wants to know the world champion's opinion on the market case (and internal power battle) that is making the world talk. And Verstappen, as usual, did not deny himself.

Verstappen's words

Responding to rumors about a move to Mercedes in 2025, the Dutchman commented: “Things must get really crazy (for this to happen, ed.)I think, but that's not everyone's goal. I am happy in the team and the performances are good, so there is no reason to leave the team. But no one even expected Lewis Hamilton to go to Ferrari. In general, in life you can never predict with 100% certainty what will happen. This is my approach, I don't think about it too much“.

Then, a defense towards his father: “I didn't ask my dad if he regretted the comments, but my father is very straightforward and not a liar, that's for sure. My father and I are very close. We talk every day. I don't see myself in F1 without them (father and manager Raymond Vermeulen, ed.) by my side. Criticism on social media? That's how they work, there's a lot of speculation and falsehoods, but I know my father and I know what he's like. People can shout all kinds of things and think about why they make certain statements, but ultimately they're the only one who knows“.

“Let's hope we can put behind us what was said in Bahrain, by everyone, and be able to experience a slightly calmer weekend. What if things can explode? I hope not! There is a strong team, with capable people. As her son, it would be strange if I found myself against him, but I absolutely don't want to see her that way. I focus above all on performance on the track. At least in Bahrain it was seen that he did not influence the team's performance“.