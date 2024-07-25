Steps forward and steps back

In Hungary, Red Bull had suspended the paddock, showing up with a Completely redesigned bonnet for the world champion’s RB20. Technical director Pierre Waché, however, had put his hands up, warning that the team could alternate the old and new configuration depending on the characteristics of the individual tracks. This would seem to be the case at Spa, with Milton Keynes’ single-seater ready to return to its previous specification

Some people like it fresh

In Belgium the RB20 has not yet shown itself to its full potential, remaining for the moment in the pits. However, several clues tell of a Red Bull reverts to old cooling packageThe small air intakes inside the halo are in fact oriented frontally, while in the Budapest version they were facing inwards. The two boxes placed outside the box also both correspond to the old packagewith the famous “bazooka” in the upper part of the bodywork.

Pay attention to reliability

The world champion’s Red Bull is therefore set up to accommodate the old cooling configuration. Nothing prevents the world champions from reassembling the Budapest updates during the weekend, but The choice reinforces the impression that the Hungarian package was developed with an eye on reliability. The RB20 increasingly appears to be a car with internal overheating problems. On a fast and cool track like Spa, keeping the Power Unit temperatures under control is not a problem. It’s a different story for tracks like Zandvoort, Singapore, Mexico or Brazil, where the RB20 could reassemble the Budapest bodywork to ensure adequate heat dissipation