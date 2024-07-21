46 thousandths of frustration

Max Verstappen he expected much more from the important ones Updates brought by Red Bull to Hungary, so much so that in recent days he spoke of a development crucial that could have shaped his team’s season. The Dutchman finished Budapest qualifying in third place, just 0.046 seconds off pole-sitter Lando Norris, but is far from satisfied with seeing McLarens ahead of him once again.

And the three-time world champion did nothing to hide his dissatisfaction, as told by the Dutch of The Telegraph: “The updates work, but they haven’t made us take the step forward we were hoping for. McLaren he made first and second and their car goes like a missile. For us it’s different, we struggle to find a good balance. And Lando only had one set of new tyres available and the gap is actually bigger and it will be a problem for the race tomorrow too”.

Max raises the alarm

It was a rather annoyed Max Verstappen who spoke to the journalists: “It’s not like I’m going back to my motorhome and putting my feet up on the table and everything’s OK. I am frustrated and not happy with the way things are going. I am aware that there could be 12 more long races like this. McLaren has always been fast, in hot weather, in cold weather, on any track. It has beaten us every time on pure speed.”

Verstappen also wanted to deny Helmut Marko’s positive comments on the updates: “Since Friday I didn’t think they were optimal, maybe we have a different opinion on this matter”The Dutchman then concluded with a cryptic speech, hinting at a certain dissatisfaction with his team: “Not everyone understood the situation, I think. I don’t make excuses and I’m always very concrete. But maybe not everyone is on the same wavelength and someone needs to wake up a little. It’s not all negative, but to become world champions you have to do better than this”, the world leader stressed.