The Formula 1 paddock has moved to Abu Dhabi for the last race of the season, but the dross of what happened at Interlagos is still very much alive and present. At the center of attention, more than any other team, there is obviously the Red Bull team. The Austrian team experienced an internal ‘feud’ between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in Brazil, with the Dutchman – already world champion – who did not want to help his boxmate in any way in his race to second place in the standings , refusing to give him the sixth position in the last round of the race. This episode unleashed Perez’s anger and generated, on both sides, more than one polemic after the race.

Above all, however, as Red Bull wanted to underline in an official press release, in the days following the San Paolo GP unfortunately there was no shortage of online insults by pseudo enthusiasts of this sport directed towards the whole team. Verstappen, Perez and the team’s top management have all received abuse on social media, which in some cases has gone as far as death threats. In the statement published on its official website, Red Bull first of all took the defense of its top driver, Max Verstappen, denying that he is a selfish and insensitive driver to team play. Then the Milton Keynes team pointed the finger at the “online haters”, judging the reaction that followed the events in Brazil unacceptable.

“As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We hadn’t anticipated the situation that occurred on the last lap and we hadn’t agreed on a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Unfortunately – reads the press release – Max was only informed at the last corner of the request to cede the position without being sent all the necessary information. This put Max, who has always been an open and loyal team player, in a difficult situation with little time to react, which was not our intention. After the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing both riders to resolve any outstanding issues or tensions. The team accepts Max’s reasons, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comments will be made.”.

“Subsequent events – continues the note from Red Bull – from a social media perspective, they are completely unacceptable. The online abusive behavior towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and sad and sadly something we as a sport have to deal with with depressing regularity. There is no place for this in racing or in society as a whole and we have to do and improve. After all this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards family members are deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space where everyone can work and enjoy our sport. The abuse must stop“.