Second in FP1, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, second in FP2, behind the McLaren of Lando Norris. The free practice sessions on Friday in Hungary seem to confirm the recent trend, with the world champion of the Red Bull team ‘forced’ to duel against the other teams, which are now competitive on par – if not more – than the Austrian-English team.

Today was a very important day for the team led by Christian Horner. Significant aerodynamic updates were introduced on the RB20 #1 that will have the task of relaunching Red Bull after the recent setbacks that favored the great growth of the McLaren team and the two consecutive victories of Mercedes.

Speaking at the end of the day, Verstappen seemed to positively evaluate these upgrades, thus directly confirming the positive feelings already expressed a few hours earlier – at the end of FP1 – by Helmut Marko and Pierre Waché. “I think we had a good day with the updates we brought to this race,” said the three-time world champion.

“Of course there is still a lot to do to optimise the car, but I think it was a good start to the weekend. It’s important to try to look at all the details and work to make sure we have the best possible set-up for qualifying,” he added. “Of course, FP2 was a bit interrupted by the red flag so we couldn’t do as many long runs as we wanted, but it was the same for everyone. We will look at everything, but overall, it was a good start to the weekend.”