by VALERIO BARRETTA

Different Red Bull at Suzuka?

What we saw in the first three grands prix may have been an early version of the winning, provisional Red Bull RB20. We already anticipated it after the presentation of the car in Milton Keynes: his could arrive in Suzuka first big update. Max's mysterious words also confirm this Verstappen.

Verstappen's words

The Dutchman, who was asked for confirmation on possible updates to the RB20, replied: “Well, the color will be the same, but you'll see…“, these are the words reported by PlanetF1.

Then, focusing on Sunday's race, Verstappen explained: “So far it's gone well, but of course everyone has different characteristics in their cars, so it's not a given that we will be really competitive like last year. I am enthusiastic, It's a track that I really like. I know I have confidence in the car, I feel good. We shouldn't have been on pole in Melbourne, but the laps we did were really good. So I just want to have a good weekend again and feel good about the car“.

Zero Mercedes pods

According to rumors coming from England, Red Bull will inaugurate the sidepods in Suzuka which are reminiscent of those that Mercedes was unable to make work in the past. The Japanese GP should therefore be the first for Red Bull with the zero-pod philosophy, i.e. a car with very small bellies. Adrian Newey himself, in 2022, was worried about the margin for development of the Ferrari and Mercedes projects, which then at different times renounced their initial projects. Those projects that Newey is now trying to make work: it would be yet another victory for him.