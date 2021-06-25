Max Verstappen got a taste for it. Supported by a Red Bull that increasingly seems to be a single-seater capable of expressing itself at its best on any type of track, the Dutchman confirmed his leadership on the first day of the Styrian Grand Prix.

The qualifying simulation is excellent (1’05 ”412), as well as the long-runs, but for Verstappen the verdicts do not seem to have already been written.

“For us it was a good day – said Max – I’m quite happy. But in the afternoon session Lewis set a lap time, which was then canceled, which confirms the values ​​on the field that are different from those we read in the standings ”.

Verstappen refers to a time trial (1’05 ”335) obtained by Hamilton on soft tires and then canceled by the race direction as Lewis has passed the dreaded sensors placed on the outside of the curb at turn 10 by a few centimeters.

The impression that the Red Bull – Verstappen tandem is to be considered the favorite on the eve remains confirmed, but if (as it seems) the rain arrives on Sunday on the Red Bull Ring, it could open a window for a Mercedes kidney blow.

In dry track conditions Hamilton and Bottas did not confirm themselves far from the top, as confirmed by the analysis of the long-runs completed in the FP2 session, a session in which the dreaded and announced rain did not show itself apart from a few drops that fell in the opening minutes. of the session.

With hard tires Bottas covered 11 laps, against Verstappen’s 16, confirming a slightly better pace than the Dutchman, a verdict also confirmed in the direct confrontation between Hamilton and Perez with the soft (13 laps for both) with the fastest world champion on average by two tenths per lap.

To Red Bull’s advantage, however, there is the long-run completed in the FP1 session, a direct Verstappen-Hamilton confrontation ended with a sharp advantage in favor of Max due to an excess of graining appeared on the Mercedes tires that made an investigation immediate in the world champion box.

But what worries Mercedes most is the confirmation of Red Bull’s speed on the straights, a fact that emerged clearly at Paul Ricard and confirmed today at Spielberg.

“We are a bit behind in the qualifying simulation – commented Hamilton – we lose on the straight, and not a little. I think it will be difficult to beat Red Bull, I have the impression that when they use their engine to the maximum… well, I don’t really know what to say. But I am happy with the progress we have confirmed today, and I hope that the work we have done can bear fruit ”.

As the Paul Ricard race confirmed, the values ​​on the pitch are in Red Bull’s favor but not so much that they can dominate from the top of absolute superiority. In order to fight for the victory, you need to be in the front, and hence Mercedes fears that Red Bull will be able to count on something more on the power unit front in qualifying tomorrow.

The roles have been overturned in a clear and unexpected way, to the point that now Mercedes is hoping for rain, a desire that in previous seasons was at home in the Red Bull garage. However, there is also a psychological game that is confirmed every day in front of the microphones, with Hamilton pointing his finger at the Honda power unit and Red Bull constantly describing Mercedes as capable of aiming for victory.

In this context, a certain fact is that Hamilton will hardly be able to count on Bottas in race strategies. The Finn will serve three positions on the starting grid, and even in the case of pole position he will have to sit on the second row. Once these events did not shake the Mercedes garage, but today the air is very different compared to last year and previous seasons.

The only real certainty at the moment is Hamilton, and never before has the team clung to its champion to keep the world hopes alive. One certainty, Lewis, but a weighty technical response will also be needed to try to stay in the game until the end of the season.