Almost perfection

There RB19 fielded on the track in 2023 by the Red Bull team, it turned out to be – at least in the hands of Max Verstappen – the best car in the history of Formula 1. 21 victories collected in 22 Grands Prix – of which 19 signed by the Dutch champion – make the year completed by the Milton Keynes team practically unbeatable in future years. Yet, after the difficulties suffered at the start of the 2022 season the expectations for this championship were very different.

Adrian Neweythe brilliant mind who has been behind Red Bull's triumphant rise to the top of the Circus for years, recently admitted that he would have expected a much more complex championship for the Anglo-Austrian team. “At the beginning of the season we thought this year would be really difficult. No one expected her to turn out like this – said the designer on the podcast Formula For Success – but the funny thing is, when you're in it, you're just in it. You look ahead, you don't reflect”.

Singapore's misstep

If there is one thing that the Red Bull team has taught in recent seasons it is attention to detail, the desire to get as close as possible to perfection. Thus, even at the end of a winning year like never before, the focus was immediately shifted to the very few things that went wrong. First of all, the Singapore weekend. That weekend the two RB19s not only did not win or reach the podium, but even in qualifying they were both eliminated in Q2. An unexpected collapse that Newey has already put under his magnifying glass.

“I have never been satisfied. We've had a fantastic season, we've broken records, but the reality is that there are things about the car that we think can be improved – added Newey – so we focus on things like 'What are the weaknesses? How can we improve them?'. Singapore was the race we didn't win. It is quite useful for us, because, if I have to be honest, we made a fool of ourselves which highlighted some of the car's weak points”. Points on which, we can bet, Red Bull will want to be ready in 2024.