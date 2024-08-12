The Red Bull Dream

In Formula 1 from 2021, Yuki-Tsunoda in the last two seasons he has put on track a clear maturationcompared to the excesses of his debut. The Japanese driver managed to consistently leave Nyck De Vries and then Daniel Ricciardo behind him, thus seeing his reputation grow in the paddock. With Sergio Perez in the balance, he did not seem to be the favourite driver for the second Red Bull steering wheel in the event of a replacement for the Mexican.

There is in fact a current of thought within the team that sees Tsunoda still too emotional and not suited to having Max Verstappen next to him without getting confused. The 24-year-old from Sagamihara wanted to reject these insinuations, imagining what his cohabitation with the Dutch champion in Red Bull could be like RacingNews365.

Tsunoda’s words

“I think I can put up a tough fight with him. I certainly wouldn’t make life easy for him. Obviously he is very fast and very consistent. So in the drivers’ championship, I wouldn’t say I have great confidence that I can beat him from the first year. But I’m confident that in the long term I can fight hard against him. and there are many things I could learn, especially consistency in different conditions, such as half-wet, dry, dry-wet and wet.”