Between track and market

The Formula 1 summer break is approaching and on Thursday at the Hungaroring the attention of insiders and drivers seems to be directed above all to the market rumours. At the heart of the silly season is the Red Bullwho despite the renewal signed by Sergio Perez a few months ago could sensationally decide to replace the Mexican on the fly after Spa or to evaluate a replacement for next season. This obviously keeps on alert – in a collateral way – at least four other drivers: Yuki TsunodaDaniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson and Isaac Hadjar could all potentially be involved in a Perez grounding.

The current Racing Bulls drivers, in particular, are the main candidates for possible replacement of Checo. Tsunoda also spoke about this, interviewed by journalists present in Hungary. The Japanese did not commit himself on the issue of negotiations, saying that he had not spoken specifically with Helmut Marko and Christian Honrer but that he had only “chatted with them informally“, as often happens inside the paddock. The indication is clear: for the moment everyone must concentrate only on these two racesevaluations on the future will be made later.

Message to Red Bull (and Lawson)

However, the Japanese does not hide in highlighting what he believes he can obtain (and deserve): “If I think I deserve a seat next to Max [Verstappen] in Red Bull? Yes. Absolutely yes, otherwise they wouldn’t have announced so soon the confirmation of my place in Racing Bulls this year“, he clarified. But Tsunoda also sent another direct message to his team leaderswhich concerns the particular hypothesis of a double direct promotion of Liam Lawsonfrom third driver to regular in Red Bull. Such a situation would see Tsunoda completely bypassed.

"If they chose Liam it would be weird – he admitted, making it very clear that he did not like this possibility at all – at least from what I think I don't think it will happen. Of course Liam did a great job when he drove on the simulator, but I think I've done more than this. We'll see how it goes"