Meeting on the agenda for January 15th

Franz Tost in Abu Dhabi he concluded his adventure as team principal of AlphaTauri, now in the hands of the new tandem formed by Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer. The Austrian manager born in 1956 has written many pages in his long career in the world of motorsport and could continue his 'journey' while remaining within the Red Bull orbit.

The energy drink giant has renewed Helmut Marko's contract until 2026 and Franz Tost could join his compatriot in the ranks of consultants: “Two years ago I told Mateschitz that I did not want to continue as team principal at the age of 70 and my request was granted as soon as a successor was identified – explained Tost interviewed by the newspaper F1-insider.com – I have a meeting scheduled on January 15th, after which we will see how I continue to work for Red Bull. Basically, I will always remain linked to motorsport, then I can definitely imagine a consultancy role“.

Tost certainly doesn't imagine himself in the role of television commentator: “It's definitely not my thing. I would have to give too many political answers. It doesn't suit me. And many people would not be able to accept the truth. Ralf Schumacher, who in my opinion does this job very well, is too edgy for most people. I I would be even more extreme“.

During the last race in Yas Marina Tost could not digest the strategic error of his tacticians towards the Tsunoda race: “I got angry because our Yuki stayed out too long in the last race in Abu Dhabi. Even a blind man with a walking stick could understand that he needed to be let in to change the tires, so as not to lose his place to Fernando Alonso. But the strategists simply stared at their calculation programs and believed the numbers. I told them that next time I would throw their computers in the middle of the track, but that won't happen because it was my last race.”