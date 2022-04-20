The question of weight is the real worry of most Formula 1 teams. There are those who have already reached the coveted threshold of 798 kg – even Alfa Romeo uses ballast to reach the minimum weight – while among the top teams the Ferrari had the most effective weight loss cure, with the F1-75 approaching 800. Red Bull and Mercedes started at around 810 kg and, at least as far as the Milton Keynes team is concerned, it seems that the situation can improve quickly.

According to what is reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport today, on the RB18 one would be studying a new lighter bottom which adopts the same aerodynamic concepts as the previous one. The aim of the British engineers is to file a good five kg to the weight of the car and bring it close to the 805 (in any case more than the Ferrari weights), with a consequent gain in performance of about a tenth and a half of a second. Weight would be one less problem for a Red Bull which – at least in this first part of the season – is giving worrying signals in terms of reliability (three retirements in three races) and looks like a car with obvious limits in terms of tire management. , something also underlined by Sergio Perez: at a minimum change of set-up the performance of the car changes radically due to its very strong aerodynamic configuration.