Verstappen’s Mexican teammate is set for 2024. Or…not?

With the Red Bull teams it is an old-fashioned musical chairs again. Max Verstappen is of course set at Red Bull Racing. He is the goose with the golden eggs. The King Midas who turns everything he touches into gold. The incarnate reincarnation of Ayrton Senna. And of course the most important accolade: the hero of the autoblog commenters guild.

All other drivers within the Red Bull family have to shiver in the old-fashioned way. A few months ago, Nyck de Vries found out in a painful way why Helmut Marko has ‘a reputation’. He was briefly the new hero of Formula 1 around this time last year after his guest appearance for Williams in Monza. Within a year, however, the F1 opportunity he finally got has completely faded.

That was proven again this weekend. Because when Nyck’s replacement Ricciardo broke a hand, it was not Nyck but Liam Lawson who was appointed as his replacement. In itself ‘logical’. The New Zealander is Red Bull’s designated reserve. Anyway, how often have we seen in the past that a slightly more experienced driver is put in the seat… Nyck has experience with the AT04, but his time at Red Bull now appears to be really over.

And yet…you never know for sure with Helmut Marko. Daniil Kvyat was publicly humiliated by the Austrian about ten million times. But he still brought the Russian back every time. It almost seemed as if he appointed Kvyat in order to fire him again. Suppose Lawson drives a dragon of a race and Ricciardo has a more difficult fracture than hoped … Perhaps Nyck will be behind the wheel again in Monza, just like last year.

This capriciousness will also keep Sergio Perez awake at night. After all, the Mexican is currently drowning a bit next to Max. He attributes this to updates to the RB19 at the Spanish Grand Prix. But you can’t qualify seventh while your teammate takes pole position by half a beat. The difference with Max today was 1.3 seconds. That is like the difference between Feyenoord and Cossack Boys.

And so the chair legs of the Mexican are being sawn. Not chic and cozy, but in a discipline where only the objective clock counts and millions are paid to drivers to go fast, it makes sense. In return for the Kleine Zeitung Marko suggests that Perez’s contract for 2024 is not completely watertight after all:

Nothing is 100 percent safe in Formula 1, it just doesn’t exist. There are always performance-related situations somewhere that need to be talked about. We’ll look at it and discuss how to proceed in Zandvoort, then we’ll know more. The goal is of course to start at Checo next season, but he has to live up to that. With Liam Lawson and Ricciardo there are alternatives, you always have to have a plan B. Helmut Marko, has never seen a contract he can’t shoot holes in

Helmut is now extremely positive about Ricciardo. RIC is in a relationship with Gerhard Berger’s daughter and was recently in Austria. He then also visited Helmut in Graz:

We have seen each other, but that is evident when he comes to Graz. He is extremely popular within the team. has a very positive personality, a successful career and an incredible amount of experience. His momentum and power caused a real shock to AlphaTauri. That was a real motivation boost. Helmut Marko, laughing along with the honey badgers

So… Max and Daniel together again at Red Bull next year? We’ll see… The following also applies to RIC, of ​​course: performance. Because at Red Bull you only have a valid contract as long as you deliver points, podiums and victories. Not always fair, or perhaps extremely fair, that’s for you to decide. Helmut, however, will not care one way or the other. Whose deed.

